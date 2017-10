A Minto woman is receiving emergency lodging after her home was severely damaged in a fire on Monday afternoon.

There were no injuries from the fire but there was extensive damage to the house, according to the Canadian Red Cross.

The fire started around 3:30 p.m. on Monday on Upton Street in Minto, about 50 kilometres east of Fredericton.

The woman has received help from the Canadian Red Cross with emergency lodging, food and clothing purchases.