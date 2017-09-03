Just three weeks after the temporary Minto Foodland opened, thieves broke in through the basement Sunday morning and cut a hole in the floor where the business keeps its safe one level up.

Richard Veenhuis, franchise owner and operator, said the plan didn't work.

"The safe that Sobeys supplied for the store, you just can't get into them," he said. "Someone that was awful determined to get into it, they must have used a reciprocating saw, or some sort of saw."

Veenhuis said the safe is now being moved to a more secure location.

The former Foodland burned to the ground on June 5. A temporary Foodland, set up by parent company Sobeys, opened in early August.

Richard Veenhuis said he is ramping up security measures to make sure another break in doesn't happen. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"It was very disheartening," said Veenhuis. "Knowing that Sobeys had put in a temporary store so quickly in a small town, because Sobeys does believe in the small town and three weeks after you get it opened, somebody is trying to break in."

Alarms at the Foodland went off at around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Veenhuis said he's beefing up the alarm and security camera systems to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Minto's only grocery store burned down on June 5. It was replaced by a temporary store in early August. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Veenhuis reported the theft to the police and said they did their investigation.

RCMP did not respond to calls from CBC News.

Community support

Veenhuis remains positive, despite also being broken into just a year ago. He said the community support has been overwhelming.

"Minto has basically stood the test of time, we've gone through a lot of struggles and we seem to come out every time," he said. "It's getting very tiring for the people here."