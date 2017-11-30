Two fire departments were required to get an injured roofer to an ambulance after high winds and tides prevented him from leaving Ministers Island.

Sitting just off Saint Andrews, the island is only accessible by road during low tide. On Wednesday night, a contract roofer helping repair the barn's roof needed to be rescued after a mishap with a nail gun.

"Unfortunately, he injured his foot," said Paul Nopper, the executive director of the William Van Horne Estate.

And the injury happened at high tide.

Nopper said it was a minor injury but still required medical attention.

Anyone visiting the island is repeatedly warned to watch the tide tables to avoid getting stuck on the island. Saint Andrews fire Chief Kevin Theriault said it's usually tourists who need rescuing, so this call was unexpected.

When the call came in around 9:50 p.m., the water in Passamaquoddy Bay was so rough, the boat from the St. George Fire Department was needed for the crossing, Theriault said.

"They have a bigger boat with a bigger motor," he said. "So they're safer for them to go out like that."

Built in 1898 for Sir William Van Horne, the barn is on an island that can only be reached by road during low tide. (Ministers Island Facebook)

Nopper said the contract for the restoration project requires emergency boats for those working on the island, but the weather in the bay can change quickly, which is why first responders were called to assist.

The workers "didn't feel confident enough in their abilities with the water, with the way it was churning," he said.

The barn at the heritage site where William Cornelius Van Horne, founder of the Canadian Pacific Railway, built his summer home has been undergoing a significant restoration project.

The historic structure is nearly 120 years old and was long in need of repairs.

Since early November, Nopper said, workers have been removing the old metal roof and replacing it with cedar shingles. He said the injury isn't expected to stall the expected completion date near the end of December.

"From what I understand, the worker … he's doing fine," Nopper said.