A historic barn on Ministers Island is well on its way to being restored after concerns over its potential collapse.

Van Horne Estate barn, a 119-year-old structure, was severely damaged during post-tropical storm Arthur in 2014. And now, crews are halfway through the $260,000 restoration project.

"It is starting to look quite stunning," said Brian Usher, who has spearheaded restoration efforts on the barn.

Ministers Island, sitting just off the shore near Saint Andrews, was the summer home of Sir William Van Horne, president of the Canadian Pacific Railway.

"Like a lot of projects there was unexpected parts when we got started," said Usher. "There was a lot more rot than we first anticipated."

Usher guesses the three storey building is one of the largest wooden structures in Canada.

First phase complete

The first phase of the project is now complete, replacing parts of the silos, reshingling parts of the building, as well as repairing support columns in the basement.

Siding has also been replaced on the two sides of the barn facing Bar Road, a route that cuts off the island to traffic each time the tide comes in. The two iconic solos were also repaired in December with the help of large cranes.

The second phase is underway and focuses on joint decay, foundation repairs, along with fixes to walls and windows.

According to the project's website, phase three will bring back a cedar roof, replacing the metal one that's already installed.

Once the five year reconstruction effort is complete, Usher's hope is to see the building used as a venue to host musical acts or possible weddings.

"Because it was built by unemployed shipbuilders, the inside of the roof actually looks like an overturned boat," said Usher. "We want to open more of the inside up to the public to get to see, and enjoy that."

History in the making

The Van Horne barn was built in 1898 at a cost of $20,000, which today would be more than $500,000 US.

Van Horne kept his prize-winning Dutch Belted cattle and Clydesdale horses inside the barn, which is 25 metres high, 46 metres long and 17 metres wide.

The New Brunswick government bought Ministers Island in 1977.

"We're expecting a big announcement related to this project in July, we've come a long way from just a few years ago," said Usher.