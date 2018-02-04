There aren't as many New Brunswick covered bridges as there used to be with many of them demolished due to damage, but one woman is trying to keep the memory alive in miniature.

Tamara Langstroth, who owns Covered Bridge Crafters, said there are lots of images, postcards, maps and stories of covered bridges but nothing physical she could hold in her hand.

"New Brunswick is losing its covered bridges at an alarming rate," said Langstroth who lives in Hunter Lake, N.B., and started making tiny covered bridges in October.

Tamara Langstroth wanted to create a way for people to have a physical memento of New Brunswick's disappearing covered bridges. (Tamara Langstroth)

Her replicas are built to scale and constructed with real spruce wood. Each ones takes about 2.5 hours to make.

"I try to make them as close to the real thing as possible," she said. "They [are] hand-crafted, hand-painted and glazed and detailed."

Langstroth said she was troubled by how many bridges were lost in recent years.

In June, the 103-year-old Smithtown bridge was closed indefinitely.

The Vaughan Creek Bridge also failed its inspection in June, promoting a closure.

In August, the covered bridge in Hammond River had to be replaced with a modular bridge after it was damaged by a Department of Transportation excavator doing work on the deck.

The province told CBC News the structural integrity of the bridge was no longer safe, saying there was significant wood rot.

The covered bridge in Hoyt, which links two small communities, was also torn down after heavy rains and flooding tore sections of the bridge apart.

It was demolished.

Most recently, a car accident caused damage to a covered bridge in Plumweseep near Sussex.

Process and prices

So the bridges live on through crafts. Langstroth sells the Hartland, the longest covered bridge in the province, for $50. All others run from about from $20 to $40.

She makes them entirely by hand and to scale. (Tamara Langstroth)

She is the only one making them and said she is excited for tourism season. She'd like to be able to ship her work across the country.

"There a lot of East Coast people out west who would love a piece of home," she said.