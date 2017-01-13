The Bouctouche economy was dealt a significant blow earlier in January when Mills Seafood was put into receivership, four months after the company suddenly shut down.

George Kinsman, a trustee with Ernst and Young, said the seafood company owes $1.5 million to 75 creditors and it went into receivership earlier this month.

Ernst and Young will be selling the company's assets to the highest bidder.

Until a buyer is determined, the fate of the processing plant that employed 100 people is up in the air.

Mills Seafood has been a staple of the Bouctouche economy for decades.

Normally, employees at Mills Seafood work from May to January, but their jobs ended abruptly in September, without explanation.

Jeannie Nowlan, who worked at Mills Seafood for over 30 years, says the day employees were told to pack up was a sad one.

"We hope somebody will buy, because there's a lot of people with no work," said Jeannine Nowlan, who has worked at the plant since she was a teenager.

"We knew something was wrong and one day we all got a call that said, 'Go pick up your boots and stool. It's not going to open again.' And we were sad."

Not even Mayor Bouctouche Roland Fougere was notified of what was going on and has been trying to get to the bottom of it for his constituents.

Bouctouche Mayor Roland Fougere is concerned about the trickle-down effect the job loss will have on the community.

"We are still trying to find out what happened here and what caused the company to close their doors," Fougere said.

"I don't know more than that."

He said the trickle-down effect of job losses like this concerns him.

"When you lose 100 to 150 jobs, it has a huge impact on a community like Bouctouche," he said.

"It's a chain reaction ... it's going to affect everybody."