New Brunswick bans chocolate milk, juice sales in public schools

New Brunswick's public schools are getting rid of flavoured milk and juices in a revamped nutrition policy that Education Minister Brian Kenny announced on Wednesday.

The province unveiled reforms to Policy 711, which is also known as the Healthier School Food Environment policy, at a news conference in Fredericton.

The education minister says the updated policy will give students access to healthier foods.

"It is important that we promote and encourage our students to practice a healthy lifestyle and teach them what a proper meal looks like," said Education Minister Brian Kenny in a news release.

The drinks will no longer be offered in breakfast programs, its lunch and hot lunch programs, vending machines, à la carte items, canteens, snacks and fundraisers.

This also includes items that are not for sale, such as foods and beverages offered to students during classroom or school-wide events.

In order to enhance the policy, the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development partnered with the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health and dietitians from the public health unit to enhance the existing policy.

The province said this would reflect the most recent evidence and best practices in school nutrition.

"This is an exciting and critical time to be supporting and promoting healthy eating environments in our public schools," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health

The policy refers to all food and beverages sold, served or otherwise offered in New Brunswick's public schools.

It requires foods of a higher nutritional value which are lower in saturated fat, sugar, and sodium. Additionally, beverages such as flavoured milk and juices, will no longer be sold, served or offered.