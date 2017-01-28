For the 10th time since avid basketball player Mike Fitzgerald died of brain cancer, players from around Fredericton will give the game their best shot Saturday in his memory.

Officially, the tournament at the Richard J. Currie Center will be the ninth to carry the name of the Mike Fitz Memorial Games

Fitzgerald, a Fredericton teen who died in 2008, loved basketball and played for both Fredericton High School and Leo Hayes High School.

The annual Mike Fitz Memorial Games bring together all the boys and girls varsity and junior varsity teams from the two schools to play basketball.

Mike Fitzgerald, left, loved basketball and played the game for both Leo Hayes High School and Fredericton High School. (Submitted by Don Fitzgerald)

It's how Mike's father, Don Fitzgerald, gives back to the community that supported him and his family while Mike had cancer.

"When Mike was diagnosed with his brain tumour, the support that we received from the basketball community in Fredericton at large was kind of overwhelming and it allowed us to focus on Mike and his treatment," said Fitzgerald.

"There was a big sense of indebtedness because of that."

The idea for the annual one-day tournament originated from a gesture by the basketball community in Fredericton. While Mike Fitzgerald was fighting brain cancer, his teammates organized a basketball game in his honour.

Fitzgerald and his family wanted to give back to the basketball community. The money raised goes to scholarships and bursaries for students at the two schools. Along with that, students get to play on one of the top courts in the province.

Money raised from the annual Mike Fitz Memorial Games goes to scholarships and bursaries for students from Fredericton High School and Leo Hayes High School. (Submitted by Don Fitzgerald)

"When Mike was in mini, they played at Harbour Station on the big floor, and he always talked about that," Fitzgerald said. "And we'd like to give these kids a big game, and for many of them it's the biggest game they'll ever play in."

All the games are Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Richard J. Currie Center at UNB Fredericton. The first game starts at 9 a.m. and the last game is at 3 p.m. Admission is $5 a person and covers all four games.

Fitzgerald said between 900 and 1,000 people have attended in the past.

An emotional game

Jason Daniels, who will be at the Currie Center on Saturday, remembers the very first Mike Fitz Memorial Game.

Daniels played with Mike Fitzgerald when he was in Grade 10 at Leo Hayes. Fitzgerald was one of his closest friends.

"It was emotional," Daniels said.

"Playing in a basketball game that's meant for somebody that passed away, that was very close to you, was very difficult, but at the same time it was very nice to do that for someone like him."

'Trying to battle through this and remembering what his lesson was and what he preached and what he tried to teach people, it's helped me through a ton.' - Jason Daniels

For Don Fitzgerald, it's not the game that's emotional for him, but the days leading up to it. At the game he enjoys seeing friends, but as he prepares for the day, he does a lot of reflecting on his son's life.

Fitzgerald said that often as he and his wife are planning the event, they'll think about making it the final year, but each time something happens that touches them. That makes them feel the need to continue putting it on.

Fitzgerald said players and parents will come up to him and tell him how important the games are.

"What it means for me, is that he made an impact," Fitzgerald said. "I guess it demonstrates to me that he made an impact that's continuing, and that's somewhat helpful to me in trying to deal with what I have to deal with."

'Just love it'

Sometimes Don Fitzgerald is asked to talk to teams before the games. When he does, he talks about "Just love it," a message Mike tried to communicate to the people around him.

"Things will come at you that you won't like," Fitzgerald said. "Give it your very best shot and have fun with it. Make it fun.

"It's not always easy advice to follow, but it's always good advice."

Mike Fitzgerald and Jason Daniels were close friends, and played basketball together at Leo Hayes High School. (Submitted/Facebook)

For Jason Daniels, the phrase has become an important part of his life. Daniels deals with mental health issues, but "Just love it" helps him put things in perspective.

"For me, trying to battle through this and remembering what his lesson was and what he preached and what he tried to teach people, it's helped me through a ton," said Daniels.

"There's days where I'm down and out, and you just sit back and you remember that it could be worse."