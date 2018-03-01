A Moncton man who was the subject of a rescue last week when he floated down the Petitcodiac River on a chunk of ice after an alleged domestic violence incident has been released from custody under several conditions.

Mike Delahunt, 34, who is facing nine charges, appeared in Moncton provincial court on Thursday afternoon for a bail hearing.

There is a publication ban on the evidence presented.

Delahunt, who appeared emotional as he sat in the prisoner's box sporting a burgundy T-shirt, smiled when he was granted bail.

He has been in custody since Feb. 22, the same day as the water rescue.

Delahunt is charged with assaulting and threatening to kill a woman at a residence on Salisbury Road in Moncton earlier that day, committing mischief by wilfully damaging her personal property and breach of probation.

He is also charged with assaulting the same woman, damaging her property and violating his probation on Feb. 21, and two other counts of probation violation dating back to December.

Delahunt, who made headlines in 2013 as the so-called park golfer when he used Victoria Park as his personal golf range, has been ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victim during his release and is prohibited from possessing or owning any firearms.

He must return to court on March 29 at 9:30 a.m., keep the peace and be of good behaviour, and advise the court of any change of address.

RCMP have identified the man who was speeding down the Petitcodiac River on an ice floe Feb. 22 as Mike Delahunt. (CBC NEWS)

On Feb. 22, shortly before 6 a.m., Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a complaint of an assault at a home on Salisbury Road.

Shortly after police arrived, the man they were looking for was spotted on a large piece of ice floating down the river.

Police, firefighters, members of the Canadian Coast Guard and area fishermen attempted to rescue the man by throwing ropes to him, but he refused help.

He eventually made it to shore when the ice ran aground near the bottom of Louis Street in Dieppe.

In November 2014, Delahunt was given a one-year conditional sentence, including four months of house arrest, after he pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and uttering death threats in connection with two golfing incidents at Victoria Park.