A Moncton man who was the subject of a water rescue last week when he floated down the Petitcodiac River on a chunk of ice after an alleged domestic violence incident is facing a new mischief charge, bringing the total number of charges against him to nine.

Mike Delahunt, 34, made a brief appearance in Moncton provincial court on Monday afternoon for a bail hearing.

But the hearing was set over until Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and a new charge was laid.

Delahunt is accused of committing mischief by wilfully damaging the personal property of a woman at a residence on Salisbury Road in Moncton on Feb. 22, the same day as the water rescue.

He was previously charged with assault, uttering death threats and breach of probation in connection with the same alleged incident, as well as assault, wilful damage to a mirror and probation violation involving the same woman on Feb. 21, and two counts of probation violation dating back to December.

Information provided by the RCMP on Feb. 23 did not include all four probation charges. The two most recent ones are for allegedly failing to keep the peace, while the other two are for failing ot report to his probation officer between Dec. 19 and Jan. 4, and failing to attend court on Dec. 20.

RCMP have identified the man who was stuck on an ice floe speeding down the Petitcodiac River on Thursday as Mike Delahunt. (CBC NEWS)

Delahunt, who made headlines in 2013 as the so-called park golfer when he used Victoria Park as his personal golf range, has been in custody since Feb. 22, when the Crown objected to his release.

Shortly before 6 a.m. that day, Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a complaint of an assault at a home on Salisbury Road.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had suffered what appeared to be minor injuries, but the suspect had fled, said Staff Sgt. Mario Fortin.

A short time later, the suspect was spotted on a large piece of ice floating down the river.

Police, firefighters, members of the Canadian Coast Guard and area fishermen attempted to rescue the man by throwing ropes to him, but he refused help.

He eventually made it to shore when the ice ran aground near the bottom of Louis Street in Dieppe.

He was treated in hospital for hypothermia and remanded into custody.

In November 2014, Delahunt was given a one-year conditional sentence, including four months of house arrest, after he pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and uttering death threats in connection with two golfing incidents at Victoria Park.

In September 2013, Fred Leidemer suffered a broken arm and a knocked-out tooth when he asked Delahunt to be more careful with his swing after a golf ball almost hit his wife.

Delahunt previously threatened another man who had asked him to keep his golf balls off his property.