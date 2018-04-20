Suspended Fredericton officer pleads guilty to defrauding police association

A suspended Fredericton Police Force officer has pleaded guilty to defrauding the New Brunswick Police Association of more than $5,000 — an indictable offence that could come with a 14-year prison sentence.

Const. Michael [Mike] Cook, 39, a former treasurer for the association, was charged with fraud and theft over $5,000. He appeared in Burton provincial court Thursday morning where he pleaded guilty to the charge of fraud.

The theft charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years. According to court officials, that case has been set over pending an agreement of facts.

The fraud is believed to have happened between Oct. 16, 2012 and Feb. 26, 2015. The theft allegedly occurred between Dec. 5, 2012 and Feb. 26, 2015.

Investigation launched

RCMP laid the two charges against Cook in Fredericton provincial court on Jan. 5, 2017.

An investigation was launched following an allegation of misappropriation of funds.

Police Chief Leanne Fitch initially filed a conduct complaint with the New Brunswick Police Commission against a then-unidentified officer, whom she suspended with pay almost three years ago.

After the criminal allegations emerged, the matter was forwarded to the RCMP and the conduct complaint was suspended in order to not hinder the criminal investigation.

Alycia Bartlett, a spokesperson with the Fredericton Police Force, said in an email that the force was "aware" of Thursday's court proceedings involving Cook.

"Any further comment will be reserved until such time that court matters have concluded, and sentencing has taken place," she wrote.

"Following the conclusion of the criminal matter, a Police Act Investigation will proceed, and we need to be cognizant not to impact that process in any way. Const. Cook will now be suspended without pay."

Cook's defence attorney, George Kalinowski, declined to comment Thursday afternoon.

His client is scheduled to appear in court again on July 19 for sentencing.