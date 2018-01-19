Plea postponed for man who allegedly threatened drunk driver who cost him leg

A Fredericton-area man who lost his leg after being hit by a drunk driver and allegedly threatened to harm him had his plea postponed on Friday.

Jordan Michael Burden of Lincoln was riding a motorcycle with his wife, Kendra, when they were hit by Robert Drew Shannon in a Fredericton traffic circle on June 19, 2016.

Burden is now accused of uttering threats against Shannon, who was sent to prison after the crash, and three other people, including Kendra Burden.

Burden was supposed to enter pleas Friday in provincial court, but Judge William McCarroll ordered the hearing rescheduled to Feb. 16 at 9:30 a.m.

In December 2016, Shannon pleaded guilty to driving with an excessive blood alcohol level causing bodily harm and to dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

His blood alcohol level was an estimated four times the legal limit when he crashed into the Burdens in the traffic circle at Two Nations Crossing and Cliffe Street.

Shannon was sentenced to 46 months in prison, minus time already spent in custody.

A sentencing hearing in Fredericton Wednesday saw victim Mike Burden led out of court swearing after throwing his hat at the convicted drunk driver who ran into him. He called for harsher penalties for offenders outside of court. 0:36 Burden, who lost his left leg below the knee because of the crash, also suffered broken ribs, a broken pelvis, punctured lung, ruptured stomach, brain injuries and personality changes.

He is charged with uttering threats to Const. Nancy Rideout of the Fredericton Police Force on Oct. 23 to cause death or bodily harm to Shannon.

He is also charged with threatening to cause death or bodily harm to Kendra Burden and Katherine Waite between Oct. 16 and 19, and with uttering threats to Waite to cause death or harm to Mavis Howe.