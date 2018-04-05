N.B.'s 1st midwifery clinic officially opens in Fredericton

The official opening of New Brunswick's first midwifery clinic took place on Thursday.

The Fredericton Midwifery Centre is located at 528 MacLaren Ave., on the city's northside.

It began offering prenatal services in October and the three midwives on staff have already assisted with 15 deliveries, including four home births.

"We are incredibly thrilled to continue our support for this team," Health Minister Benoit Bourque said in a statement, noting a fourth midwife is expected to be hired soon.

"Midwives provide an important service to New Brunswickers and give families more options when it comes to making important choices around pregnancy and childbirth."

The demonstration site, announced in December 2016, is managed by the Horizon Health Network.

Geri Geldart, vice-president of clinical, said the new centre provides clients with "a comfortable and welcoming environment for their care."

The philosophy of midwifery includes a having a natural childbirth in a calm, protected environment and a relationship of trust between mother and midwife.

A referral from a family doctor or nurse practitioner is not required. Any woman who wants to obtain the services of a midwife can call 506-452-5896 as soon as she's pregnant.

Women have to choose

Under New Brunswick Medicare, women can't be treated by two health-care providers, so they will have to choose between a doctor and a midwife, officials have said.

Some issues in pregnancy would fall outside the scope of practice of a midwife, requiring a consultation with a family physician or nurse practitioner, or a transfer of care.

The former Liberal government adopted legislation to allow for midwives in 2008.

New Brunswick Families for Midwives has been advocating for midwifery care in the province for years.

A practice manager and administrative assistant also work at the demonstration centre.