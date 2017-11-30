A group trying to end chronic homelessness in Fredericton has raised enough money to put up eight micro-houses next spring.

Housing First is now working with the city and private developers to figure out where to put the one-bedroom modular houses.

Location is critical, said Jason LeJeune, chairman of fundraising for the group, which hopes to find land of "low value or no value in the community."

Micro-houses planned by Housing First could look like this when they're built next spring in Fredericton. (Mayor's Task Force Report)

Occupants of the homes would need to have easy access to public transit, health services and government services, he said.

"They're meant to serve the most vulnerable citizens of the Fredericton community," he said of the homes.

The group has raised about $300,000 to build the first eight homes, which are designed to help people make a transition from the shelter system.

Eventually, Housing First hopes to raise $1.4 million to build 40 micro-homes over three years.

Looking at 4 areas

LeJeune said the group is talking with the city and developers about donating parcels of land, also known as remnant lots, for some of the homes. Two areas have already been identified on the north side and two on the south side.

He said there be no time limit on how long people can stay in the units, which will be owned by nonprofit organizations already serving homeless people.

"Housing First seeks to transition chronically and episodically homeless people out of the homeless shelter system, into a permanently supported house," he said.

People would move into a house based on the recommendations of a steering committee or shelter.

LeJeune said the homes will be durable and made with high-quality materials. Maintenance costs will be low, and the homes built to high efficiency standards to keep utility costs down.

City puts in $110,000

In an emailed statement to CBC News, Mayor Mike O'Brien said the project needs some donated or low-cost land for the units, which would probably be put up in clusters.

"The Mayors Task Force on Homelessness did identify a few remnant parcels of city-owned land that would suffice for a few units, but to eventually place 40 units in total, more privately owned land parcels will be required," he said.

Our Mayors Task Force on Homelessness is working to end chronic homelessness in Fredericton. Thank you CrossPoint Church for the compassion & vision to become a partner. Learn more at https://t.co/vHYUHenqcn https://t.co/Q6e47jjDFQ — @mikeobrien_fton

"Like all affordable or subsidized housing and rental units, the land locations must be near core services, such as transit, a grocery store and medical clinic."

Earlier this week, the city said it would contribute close to $110,000 over three years to build three units, which LeJeune called a social investment on behalf of the most vulnerable in the city.

More work to be done

In an interview Thursday, Coun. Bruce Grandy said he supports the micro-housing approach and feels municipalities have an important role to play in ending homelessness.

But he said both the province and federal government need to allow municipalities to work with them, so everyone understands their role in eradicating homelessness.

"If they want us to be part of working with them to solve homelessness and solve these issues, we need better dialogue, we need better policy with the provincial and federal governments and allow federal governments to work with municipalities in providing more affordable housing for those in need." ​