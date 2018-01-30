More than three years after Michel Vienneau was shot and killed by Bathurst police, the family of the 51-year-old Tracadie businessman will petition Ottawa to release details about the shooting — including the identity of the person whose false tip to Crime Stoppers led to the attempted arrest of Vienneau.

The petition to the House of Commons, launched Monday night by the victim's brother Nicolas Vienneau, is being sponsored by Acadie-Bathurst MP Serge Cormier.

Vienneau was shot and killed in a Via Rail parking lot on Jan. 12, 2015, when police attempted to arrest him based on a tip he was carrying "a load of drugs" back with him from Montreal.

The petition calls on federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale to order the RCMP to disclose information that Crime Stoppers provided from the anonymous tipster and any communications before, during and after Vienneau's death.

It also asks the minister to compel all tipsters and witnesses in the case to appear before a public inquiry.

"This killing affects all Canadians," the online petition says.

Informer privilege is absolute and a tipster's identity cannot be disclosed — even during court proceedings.

In extremely rare cases, a court has lifted that privilege for people who contacted Crime Stoppers with the intention of furthering their own criminal activities or interfering with the administration of justice.

The online petition has collected about 135 signatures as of Tuesday morning, 111 of them from New Brunswick. It will remain open for signatures until May 29 at 6:07 p.m. AT

Nicolas Vienneau believes there are still many unanswered questions about his brother's death. (François Vigneault/Radio-Canada)

Following an investigation by the Nova Scotia RCMP, Const. Patrick Bulger, 38, and Const. Mathieu Boudreau, 28, faced charges in Vienneau's death, including manslaughter by means of an unlawful act, assault with a weapon, and unlawfully pointing a firearm.

But provincial court Judge Anne Dugas-Horsman ruled there wasn't enough evidence to proceed to trial.

The Crown sought a judicial review of that decision, hoping to have it overruled, but Court of Queen's Bench Justice Tracey DeWare dismissed the application in October. Public prosecution services announced in November it would not seek an appeal of that decision, bringing an end to the criminal proceedings against the two officers.

The New Brunswick Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Justice and Public Safety subsequently ordered a coroner's inquest into the fatal shooting. The date and location have not yet been released.

The criminal proceedings against Bathurst Police Force constables Patrick Bulger (left) and Mathieu Boudreau have ended, but they still face a professional conduct investigation by the New Brunswick Police Commission. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC)

Bulger and Boudreau are back at work but still face a professional conduct investigation by the New Brunswick Police Commission.

Bathurst Chief Ernie Boudreau had filed a conduct complaint against the two officers, following the fatal shooting. That investigation was suspended, pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

Members of Michel Vienneau's family hope the coroner's inquest they lobbied for will provide the answers and closure they have been seeking.

An inquest is a formal court proceeding that allows for public presentation of all evidence relating to a death to help clarify the facts and circumstances.

The coroner does not assign responsibility or blame, but there may be recommendations on how to prevent similar future deaths.