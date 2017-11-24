A coroner's inquest has been ordered into the death of Tracadie businessman Michel Vienneau, who was shot and killed by Bathurst police officers nearly three years ago.

The Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Justice and Public Safety announced the inquest on Friday morning, just days after public prosecutors announced they will not be pursuing further criminal proceedings against the two officers involved.

"This inquest will provide a forum for a full review of the circumstances and will allow a jury to consider preventative measures," the government said in a statement.​

The presiding coroner, schedule and location have not yet been determined, it said.

Vienneau, 51, was shot and killed in a Via Rail parking lot on Jan. 12, 2015, when police were attempting to arrest him, acting on an anonymous tip he was carrying "a load of drugs" back with him from Montreal.

The tip proved to be false.

Patrick Bulger, 38, and Mathieu Boudreau, 28, were charged with manslaughter by means of an unlawful act, assault with a weapon, and unlawfully pointing a firearm.

But provincial court Judge Anne Dugas-Horsman ruled there wasn't enough evidence to proceed to trial.

The Crown sought a judicial review of that decision, hoping to have it overruled, but Court of Queen's Bench Justice Tracey DeWare dismissed the application in October.

Bathurst Police Force constables Patrick Bulger, left, and Mathieu Boudreau have been back at work since February, when the charges against them were dropped. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC)

On Monday, public prosecution services announced it would not seek an appeal of that decision, bringing an end to the criminal proceedings against Bulger and Boudreau.

Vienneau's family members wrote to Justice Minister Denis Landry, requesting a coroner's inquiry into the death, following the announcement.

His brother Nicolas Vienneau told CBC News he is also looking into bringing a petition to the House of Commons to have the identity of the Crime Stoppers tipster revealed.

An inquest is a formal court proceeding that allows for public presentation of all evidence relating to a death to help clarify the facts and circumstances.

The coroner does not assign responsibility or blame, but there may be recommendations on how to prevent similar future deaths.

Bulger and Boudreau are back at work, but still face a professional conduct investigation by the New Brunswick Police Commission and a lawsuit by Vienneau's common-law partner Annick Basque.