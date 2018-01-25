After spending three months in custody in connection with several criminal charges, 30-year-old David Andrew Breau walked out of the Saint John courthouse Wednesday under conditions imposed by the recently revived mental health court.

It's a reprieve of sorts because just a week earlier, Breau was due to be sentenced on those charges, which include allegations of shoplifting from the Walmart and Value Village on the city's east side in May 2017.

He had also pleaded guilty to damaging a telephone that was the property of Bell Canada and had also twice breached an undertaking, namely, not to consume alcohol or drugs.

"We're going to try to help you," provincial court Judge Henrik Tonning said Friday, after mentioning that Breau suffered from a number of mental health issues.

Breau will receive a psychological assessment from the clinical co-ordinator of the mental health docket, Greg Zed.

Zed will recommend whether Breau could benefit from a treatment plan under the court's supervision.

The court could choose to drop the charges, if Breau complies.

If he's not accepted, he would be sent back to court for sentencing.

Defunct for 5 years

Breau, like many others in his situation, had no alternative to the regular criminal justice courts prior to November, when Saint John's mental health court was reconstituted.

It had been defunct since 2013, following the retirement of Judge Alfred Brien.

Now that it has been restored, it convenes every other Wednesday to hear from people whose mental health issues are considered a significant factor in their criminal behaviours and a cause for recidivism.

Breau, who was released on several conditions, is scheduled to return to the Saint John Law Courts on Feb. 7, after his assessment. (CBC)

Provincial court Judge Andrew Palmer, who most often presides over the docket, said referrals to mental health court are not equal to acceptance.

While commenting on a previous case, Palmer said there has to be an identified need associated with participation in mental health court, such as the expectation that the individual could and should be accessing more or better health services.

Breau told the judge he was keen to get treatment for addiction.

He was then released under multiple conditions which include taking his medication as prescribed and abstaining from alcohol and non-prescribed drugs.

Breau is due back in court on Feb. 7, following his psychological assessment.