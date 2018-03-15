The men's hockey national championship got underway in Fredericton on Thursday afternoon with St. Francis Xavier University claiming the first spot in Saturday's semifinals.

The X-Men beat the Brock Badgers 6-2 to advance in front of 3,176 fans at the Aitken Centre.

It looked like St. FX was going to have a smooth ride early on, after scoring a goal in the first minute of the game, and then another a few minutes later.

But the Badgers, from St. Catharines, Ont., didn't give up and was able to tie it up before the horn sounded to end the first period.

X-Men coach Brad Peddle said that was when his players really showed their experience.

"We've got a room full of guys who have been to the national championship before," he said.

More than 3,000 fans cheered on their favourite teams at the Aitken Centre in Fredericton on Thursday. (Philip Drost/CBC)

"When it got to 2-2, that was one of the messages we had with the group, was just stay with it. We've been here. We know what it takes to win at these tournaments."

St. FX reclaimed that lead in the second period. Two more goals plus an empty-netter in the third period put the game out of reach for the Badgers, giving the X-Men the victory.

The Brock Badgers are one of eight teams competing at the U Sports men's University Cup. (Philip Drost/CBC)

For 11 of the players on the Brock Badgers, the loss marks their last game.

"Obviously, it's emotional, you know you start playing at such a young age and it comes to an end so abruptly," said Matt MacLeod.

"We're very proud of our season, we're proud of the fact that we got here. And, you know, I think there's a higher standard now for Brock hockey, and I think that's something to be proud of moving forward."

The X-Men will play the winner of UNB versus Concordia in the semifinals on Saturday.

A total of eight teams are competing in this year's U Sports men's University Cup.