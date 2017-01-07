Police say they arrested two men in Campbellton Friday at a business which they say identifies as a "medical marijuana dispensary."

Two men will appear in provincial court in June. (CBC)

A 33-year-old man from Dieppe, and a 22-year-old man from Riverview were arrested and released.

The arrests were made after RCMP executed a search warrant at 12 Subway Street.

In a news release, police said they started investigating Dec. 30 after receiving complaints about the business.

A substantial amount of what is believed to be marijuana, and other edible marijuana products were seized by RCMP.

Police said cash was also seized during the search.

Both men are scheduled to appear in provincial court in Campbellton in June.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.