Adrenaline seekers from across Atlantic Canada, and even some from Quebec and Maine, gathered in Memramcook, N.B., this weekend to compete in the extreme sport of crashed ice, or ice cross downhill.

The sport involves racing through a course of sharp turns, ramps, and jumps on ice skates.

Bathurst has hosted three competitions of the sport, including two that were part of the Riders Cup crashed ice tour sponsored by the energy drink company Red Bull.

This year, Memramcook wanted to pursue its own competition of the winter activity for local fans of the sport, and to give amateurs a chance to try it, said Maryse LeBlanc, director of programs and recreation for the municipality and co-organizer of Course Xtreme Race Memramcook.

Sixty athletes are competing in this weekend's races at an outdoor course set up by the municipality behind the former Memramcook Institute.

The ice track where athletes are competing is located behind the former Memramcook Institute. (Nicolas Pelletier/Radio-Canada )

"For us, being a small rural community, this is a really cool event for us to have," she said.

"Usually it's places like Moncton or bigger communities that get those kind of events so for us, it's kind of a big deal."

Though reception to the event has been great, the municipality is not sure yet whether it will be an annual endeavour for them yet, she said.

For one thing, the competition is at the mercy of the weather, which has already created some challenges for them, LeBlanc explained.

A skater makes their way down the ice course in Course Xtreme Race Memramcook. (Nicholas Pelletier/Radio-Canada )

Friday's qualifying races had to be postponed to Saturday because the ice wasn't thick enough yet.

"Every hour we were like, 'Please, please can it stop raining.' We were really panicking," she said.

"It's kind of one of those things where it's high risk, but it's also high reward."