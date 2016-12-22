Shelley Duncan LeBlanc is frustrated with the Francophone South School District for moving her daughter's bus stop of 11 years to a new location in the middle of a sharp curve, with no side walks.

Duncan LeBlanc's daughter is a 16-year-old Grade 11 student at Mathieu Martin High School in Dieppe.

"They've put her in a very dangerous corner and in the last month she has been struck almost twice by a car," said Duncan LeBlanc.

Duncan LeBlanc's home is at the far right of the picture. Her daughter gets on and off the bus in the middle of the inside of the curve in the road. She says it's dangerous and should be changed by the district. The Francophone South School District says it has investigated and it is safe. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

The stop is on the inside curve on Rue Principale in Memramcook. There is a speed limit reduction to 50 km/h and a sign warning of a sharp curve on the approach from either direction.

Duncan LeBlanc said some people speed on the rural road, and there's no room for a pedestrian when two cars are taking the turn at the same time.

She said the first time her daughter warned of almost being hit was under those circumstances.

"[The cars] had no place to go and she had no place to go, she said he was within inches of her," she said.

The next time, Duncan LeBlanc said was even worse.

"She had to jump into the ditch, or she was being taken out," she said.

"I'm afraid is it going to take the third time, that my daughter either gets hit or killed before this situation is looked into."

No plans to move stop

Shelley Duncan LeBlanc points to the place where her daughter was picked up by the bus for the previous 11 years. She said the stop was moved this school year for no apparent reason. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

The Francophone South School District said it has looked into the matter, and put it to rest.

Jason Doiron, interim director of public affairs, said the district investigated Duncan LeBlanc's complaints and deemed the bus stop acceptable under its policies and safety standards.

He said there are no plans to move the stop.

But Duncan LeBlanc said she'll keep complaining until something is done. She said her father was killed in 1981 when he was operating a steamroller along the side of the road.

"So I know the tragedy of when the RCMP comes in to your home and tells you that you've lost a loved one along side the highway," she said.

She's not willing to risk having it happen again.

"I don't want to see for stupidity sake something stupid happen when it can be prevented."