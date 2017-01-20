A Memramcook mother who started an all-women ATV group four years ago says membership has really taken off.

Michelle Allain started the four-wheeling group in 2012 after having her first child and feeling isolated.

"After the first six weeks you don't see anyone," she said.

"So I decided what can I do that could support me and my sanity, with the perimeters of something being close, convenient and where we could have — I don't know, that connection with other women," she said.

"I started seeing that men had that, but women didn't."

She came up with the idea of riding all-terrain vehicles as a way to connect with other women, set up an event on Facebook for September 2012, and 16 women showed up.

"I think the biggest group we ever had that went out on a run — we were close to the 55-mark and that was a great day."

Funny reactions

The group has grown to 142 members and had 55 members on one outing once. (Submitted by Michelle Allain)

Allain said the women have had had some funny reactions riding the trails, initially from hunters.

"It was actually during moose season," she said. "They said, 'We went out hunting for moose, but we found these group of women instead.'

"And it flew through Facebook, which we found funny. I think that was in the first year, so we knew we were making an impression on people."

"Some other comments were like, 'Wow, you know you guys were just a bunch of women on your own, with your ATVs and what happens if you break down?"

"We're like, 'Don't worry, we have people who know what they're doing with us.'"

Sense of camaraderie

When one member got into this trouble, the women were able to get her out 'with just our little winches.' (Submitted by Michelle Allain)

And while the women enjoy the sport, they treasure the bonding they're able to do.

Allain said everything is up for discussion, from politics to everyday problems.

There's a real sense of camaraderie, she said.

"I find that the women, and myself included, enjoy it because we're able to be ourselves before being moms, before being wives," she said.

"So we can talk like we used to talk, and we're able to vent if we need to vent. But it's that sense of community and support that we get just from women and being women."

Getting away from everything

Chantal Poirier, who has been riding with the group since it started, said it's all about getting away from everything and back to the person you are.

"Not being responsible for everything — I guess that comes with being a mom, a boss, a wife and just being myself with a bunch of women," Poirier said.

This photo shows "some troubles we were able to get out of all on our own," said Michelle Allain. (Submitted by Michelle Allain)

"We can basically discuss anything but our husbands and our jobs."

Poirier encourages new recruits and said women are welcome to just try it out.

"There's a lot of experienced women with us, so there's nothing to be nervous about, even if people have never driven a four-wheeler." she said.

"There's always room for a passenger, too, so we welcome pretty much anyone. And it's a sense of belonging from the moment that you join us."

The club meets once a month, usually from September until May.

The next run is scheduled for Saturday.