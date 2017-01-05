The minister responsible for trade in New Brunswick says Mexico could indeed be an ideal trade and investment partner.

But Roger Melanson says more work has to be done to identify specific opportunities and where products from New Brunswick would fit into Mexico's supply chain.

The Conference Board of Canada recently released a report that suggests Mexico and Canada may be perfect trade partners.

That report states that companies looking to grow would do well to look to Mexico, where a booming manufacturing sector is expected to lift economic growth over the next five to 10 years.

Melanson said the province did $19 million worth of trade with Mexico in 2015 but said that number has the potential to be much higher.

"As a government, we always want to assist companies to look at new markets, diversifying their marketplace and certainly Mexico is a place we're beginning to look at more now," he told Information Morning Moncton.

"Mexico is an economy that's growing, as we know. There is an increase in [the] middle class, people are working in Mexico in the manufacturing sectors, and for New Brunswick it may be an opportunity to look at growing that market for New Brunswick companies to export."

Melanson said most of the current products leaving New Brunswick for Mexico come from the frozen food sector.

He said that sector could still grow, but he also sees potential for New Brunswick forestry products, fish and seafood, and maple syrup products.

And local auto parts and aerospace companies could also cash in said Melanson.

Province must do homework first

But before that, Melanson said the province and local companies have homework to do.

"When you look at, historically, how New Brunswick companies, or even Canadian companies, did business in Mexico, it was mostly by having people on the ground and really understanding the landscape there, the market landscape and the conditions of how you can take advantage of some opportunities," he said.

But with no one from the government of New Brunswick based in Mexico to do that work, Melanson said the first step is to meet with local businesses and hear from companies who already trade with Mexico.

Not ready for trade missions

"Before you go into a market like Mexico, or any other for that matter, you need to do your homework. You need to sit down with existing companies in New Brunswick, you need to sit down with companies that do export to Mexico, either New Brunswickers or Canadian companies, to understand their experiences."

Melanson said it is too early to start talking trade missions.

When asked if he also saw opportunities in the call centre sector, which already employs about 18,000 people in the province, he said local call centres are looking for Spanish speaking employees, and if New Brunswick can't supply them, the province could consider immigration from Mexico as a way to increase the local labour force. That, in, turn could attract even more call centres, he said.