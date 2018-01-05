A Moncton woman accused of misleading police with a fabricated assault claim is breathing a sigh of relief.

Two mischief charges against Megan DeWolfe, 21, were dropped in Moncton provincial court Friday. DeWolfe told CBC News a man tried to grab her while she was walking in Mapleton Park on Jul. 3.

She pleaded not guilty to both charges in October.

DeWolfe was charged with intending to mislead Const. Brian O'Regan by reporting she was assaulted when she wasn't. The second mischief charge alleged she intended to mislead Const. Alex L'Heureux into investigating an assault that hadn't happened.

A third charge, which was previously withdrawn by the Crown, alleged DeWolfe intended to mislead Const. Lindsay Ralph by making a false statement.

Megan DeWolfe told CBC News in July that she was walking down a Mapleton Park trail when she was grabbed by a man, who tried to pull her into the woods. (Ian Bonnell/Radio-Canada)

Cpl. Peter MacLean of the Codiac Regional RCMP confirmed the charges were dropped Friday, but said he did not know why the Crown dropped the charges.

The Crown and duty counsel could not be immediately reached Friday night.

'Feeling really fantastic'

DeWolfe said Friday she was relieved.

"I'm feeling really fantastic about today," she said in a message to CBC News.

"For people to finally know the truth, to walk in there and to have those charges dropped was the best feeling ever because I knew from the beginning I wasn't lying and everyone that believed me and stuck by my side were the ones that mattered most to me when everyone else was putting me down."

The incident

DeWolfe told CBC News she was walking on the Mapleton Park trail off Frampton Lane on her way to get a coffee when a man tried to grab her. She said she fought him off and ran home to call police.

The footpath off Frampton Lane in Mapleton Park. (Ian Bonnell/Radio-Canada)

She previously walked the trail every morning but was afraid to leave her house after the incident, she said.

DeWolfe said the man left a small bruise when he wrapped a hand completely around the top of her arm.​

Frampton Lane is part of Mapleton Park, a 121-hectare city park.