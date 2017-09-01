A Moncton woman, charged with mischief after telling police she was assaulted by an unknown man as she walked along a city trail, made her first court appearance Friday.

Megan DeWolfe, 21, told CBC News on July 3 that she was walking in Mapleton Park on around 8 a.m. when a man tried to grab her.

She reported the incident to police, who investigated and later charged her with three counts of mischief. The Crown has withdrawn one count.

DeWolfe is now charged with intending to mislead Const. Brian O'Regan on July 3 after reporting she was assaulted when she wasn't.

The second charge alleges she intended to mislead Const. Alex L'Heureux into investigating the assault when it hadn't happened.

Megan DeWolfe, 21, said in July that she was walking along a Moncton trail when a man tried to pull her into the woods. (Ian Bonnell/Radio-Canada)

The dropped charge had accused DeWolfe of intending to mislead by making a false statement to Const. Lindsay Ralph that an unknown man assaulted her.

Adjourned until October

After Judge Lucie Mathurin read out the charges in court, DeWolfe said she needed time to seek legal aid.

Mathurin adjourned the case until Oct. 6, when DeWolfe will enter a plea.

Asked for a comment as she left the courthouse, DeWolfe said, "Have a great day."

Earlier, Sgt. Chantal Farrah of the RCMP said Codiac RCMP thoroughly investigated DeWolfe's allegation of an assault, "and information came to light that the reported incident did not take place."

When DeWolfe spoke to CBC News, she said she was walking on the Mapleton Park trail off Frampton Lane on her way to get a coffee when a man tried to grab her. She said she fought him off and ran home to call police.

She walked the trail every morning but was afraid to leave her house after the incident, she said.

'I will never walk in the Mapleton trail again'0:45

DeWolfe said the man left a small bruise when he wrapped a hand completely around the top of her arm.​

Frampton Lane is part of Mapleton Park, about 121 hectares of city-operated space popular among local people and tourists.