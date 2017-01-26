While Saint John police continued to itemize all products seized earlier this week in raids on six marijuana dispensaries, BCW Medical Inc. opened its doors Thursday morning, then had to tell customers it has nothing left onsite to sell.

"People are hurting," said a woman minding the front desk of the east Saint John business that claims to have more than 160 members.

"They don't have their medicine so they're very upset."

The woman identified herself as the mother of one of the operators and not an employee. But she declined to give her name out of fear of repercussions.

Twelve people — owners and employees of the raided dispensaries — were arrested during the raids Tuesday and are facing charges of possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

"They took absolutely everything," said the woman at BCW Medical, located at 8 Simpson Dr.

Display cabinets in a back room, once stocked with a variety of products, including joints, Moroccan hash and lollipops, were left bare, except for a handful of T-shirts.

She said police even stripped the company's business licence down from the wall. BCW Medical is listed on the Service New Brunswick corporate registry.

BCW Medical Inc.'s display was filled with a variety of medical marijuana products on Dec. 3, including joints, Moroccan hash and lollipops. (Facebook/BCW Medical Inc.)

The woman said at least one dispensary customer had complained to her that he feared his private medical information had been compromised in the raid.

She said he'd seen an officer going through the files.

By early Thursday afternoon, the woman said all files had been accounted for.

Saint John Police Force Sgt. Charles Breen acknowledged that media have been asking to see what's been seized and get an approximate dollar value.

He said Chief John Bates has yet to agree to a "show and tell."

Police have not identified the 12 arrested individuals, who were released on a promise to appear in court May 2 to face charges.

They're also not saying what conditions were placed on the 12 when they were released.

Provincial court staff said the search warrants are sealed.

"They're facing charges of possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking," said the woman at BCW Medical. "And they're not allowed back on the premises.

"That's why I came ... to open the doors for them."

Believes charges will be dropped

BCW Medical Inc. was one of the six medical marijuana dispensaries raided by Saint John police on Tuesday morning. (CBC)

The woman said she believes the charges will be dropped because she's confident the federal government will deliver on its pledge to decriminalize pot by the spring.

"That was Trudeau's promise," she said.

She said if people disagree with the raids, they should send that message to Saint John Mayor Don Darling and their local members of Parliament.

Police executed search warrants at: