The New Brunswick Medical Society says additional health-care funding secured by the province in a bilateral deal with the federal government lines up nicely with some proposed changes to primary health care that could be announced in the new year.

"It's all part of a grand vision, I think," said chief executive officer Anthony Knight.

​The bilateral deal, announced on Thursday, includes $230 million in additional funding for home care and mental-health care over the next 10 years.

"Investments in seniors' [home] care and mental health care, and predictability and growth in our funding for health care overall are good news for patients," said Knight.

As it stands, 27 per cent of acute-care hospital beds are occupied by seniors, and there are lengthy wait times for mental-health care.

"So we're really pleased to see this new deal between the feds and the province and we want to see action now. And let's see the changes on the ground."

Knight said he is "hopeful" some of the changes to primary care that are currently on the table, including a team-based approach, will also be implemented sooner rather than later.

"We're still in discussions with government and these things do take time to design and study and implement, but we're hopeful that in the new year something will be said by the province and our organization as well," he said.

Improved patient access

Under the proposal, groups of five or six doctors would work on rotations to provide evening and weekend care to a shared group of patients, improving access.

"We want to discourage people, actually, from going to the emergency room [or a walk-in clinic] for primary care needs," said Knight. "We want to have systems where doctors can share their patients at different locations at different times."

The team of doctors may not necessarily all work under the same roof, but would have access to their patients' medical records electronically, he said.

Knight believes the initiative would also help the province recruit more doctors, which would reduce the number of patients without a family doctor.

"We think that's a real selling point to early-career doctors or physicians who are in training when they're looking at New Brunswick as an option."

N.S. and NL and Labrador also reach deals

Under New Brunswick's bilateral deal, the annual Canada Health Transfer payments to the province will increase by three per cent per year or at the rate of national GDP growth, whichever is higher.

It represents an estimated annual increase of 4.1 per cent — "the middle ground" between the 3.5 per cent that the federal government had been offering and the provinces' counter-offer of 5.2 per cent, Premier Brian Gallant said.

The signed health accord also includes a clause that if any other province or territory reaches a better deal, New Brunswick could choose to adopt those terms, he said.

Although the Canadian Health Coalition dubbed New Brunswick "the grinch that stole a national health accord," Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday joined New Brunswick in making bilateral deals with the federal government on health care transfers.