Moncton councillor wants a 'support local' clause in city tenders

A Moncton councillor wants to include a clause saying the city will give preference to local businesses in contracts it signs with the private sector.

Coun. Shawn Crossman said that during the evaluation process, local bids should receive a "large percentage" of points based on their contribution to the city — something that didn't happen in the procurement process that saw the city drop longtime insurance provider Medavie Blue Cross.

Crossman said the decision to award contracts to SunLife, SSQ and Green Shield and not Moncton-based Medavie was based purely on savings and didn't account for "the true effect" on the city.

"They invest in us and we need to look at investing in them," Crossman told Information Morning Moncton.

Coun. Shawn Crossman says some weight in the procurement process should be given to local businesses. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

The change in providers will save the city about $600,000 annually.

The city does not have a policy of applying preference for local suppliers when it calls for proposals.

Crossman said council doesn't have control over the rules for requesting proposals — something he would like to change.

"I'm not there to rubber stamp RFPs," he said. "I'm there to debate them, I'm there to look at them and I'm there to hold them to every word that's in the RFP."

He said the situation raises questions about who has authority during the process: council or city administration.

Crossman said he's not the only councillor who wants to include a clause to support local business in future tenders.

Coun. Greg Turner voted against dropping Medavie, saying the company makes contributions to city life that outweigh its higher bid for the insurance contract. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Coun. Greg Turner, who voted against changing insurance companies, told CBC News on Wednesday that the decision sends the wrong message about local economic development.

Preferential treatment

City solicitor Nick Robichaud said a "support local clause" isn't something the city has considered in several years, and such a clause would be subject to provincial legislation and inter-provincial trade agreements.

"There general rule in those trade agreements is that you shouldn't be discriminating against bidders based on their geographic location," Robichaud said.

Moncton city councillor Shawn Crossman represents Ward 1, which includes the downtown. 11:40

He said the goal is to create open trade between the provinces. Too much focus on New Brunswick companies could lead to retaliatory actions in other jurisdictions against local companies in out-of-province competitions.

Recent changes to the provincial Procurement Act permit limited preferential treatment to local suppliers, or up to five per cent of the total final score.

Medavie Blue Cross has been getting the City of Moncton's health and dental insurance business since 2002. (Elizabeth Chiu/CBC)

There were 10 bidders for the health services coverage for City of Moncton employees. A three-stage analysis was conducted and each bid received a final score. The highest scoring proposals were chosen by a majority of councillors.

Morneau Shepell, a Toronto human resources company, was hired to ensure the competition was fair and transparent, the city said.

'What is local?'

A city report on the procurement process acknowledged there is debate surrounding the effectiveness of a support local clause.

Speaking with Information Morning, Robichaud highlighted some of the concerns, including answering the question, "What is local?"

Nick Robichaud is Moncton's city solicitor. 11:28

"Is somebody local because they have an office in Moncton?" Robichaud asked. "Are they local because they are using some materials that are from New Brunswick?

"There are certain practical considerations you have to think about when applying these."

Medavie has been the city's major provider since 2002. That was the last year the City of Moncton sought bids from the insurance industry, although staff could try to negotiate changes with the company every year.

This year, the city said it wanted to make sure it was getting the best deal.