A student at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton has "recently" been diagnosed with the measles, the university said in a statement Monday.

"The student in question was not a member of the residence community, is currently receiving treatment and is doing well," the university said in what it described as an "important public health notice."

No information about the student has been released.

Those known to have been in direct contact with the student have been notified, but as a precaution, university officials have released a list of dates, times and locations where people may have come into contact with the affected student between March 22 and March 30.

'According to public health officials, the risk of contracting measles in this situation is low, but if you are experiencing symptoms as outlined below, we encourage you to contact public health.' - UNB Fredericton

"We would ask that the UNB community refer to the information," and anyone who made contact should watch for measles symptoms until April 20, the statement said.

Early symptoms of the measles, which usually appear eight to 12 days after infection, are similar to the common cold, including a cough, runny nose and sore eyes, followed by a fever and a rash that spreads from the face down to the body.

"According to public health officials, the risk of contracting measles in this situation is low, but if you are experiencing symptoms … we encourage you to contact public health," the notice said.

'Highly contagious'

Measles, "a highly contagious virus," can be spread through the air via coughs or sneezes by an infected person, according to health officials.

It can also be spread by direct contact with infected secretions of the nose and throat through sharing food, drinks, cigarettes or kissing someone who has the virus.

The virus can remain contagious on surfaces for up to two hours. A person can spread measles from four days before to four days after the rash develops.

Anyone with questions or concerns was encouraged to contact public health's communicable diseases office at 506-444-5905 during working hours, Telecare (811) after hours, or the UNB Student Health Centre at 506-453-4837.

In the meantime, the university said it is working with public health in its investigation and management of the case.

Over the past five years, Canada has seen an average of 10 cases of measles each year. But Nova Scotia has had a recent outbreak linked to an international traveller, with at least 20 cases reported so far this year.

New Brunswick has had two reported cases of measles between 2002 and 2011, according to health officials.

Possible contact times with the affected UNB student and locations: