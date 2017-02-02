Lois Paterson has been delivering Meals on Wheels in Fredericton since the organization started 49 years ago. She and her husband, Bill, have no plans to stop anytime soon. (Catherine Harrop)

A dozen or more volunteer drivers cram a narrow corridor stacked high with insulated bags at the back of the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton. They are the wheels that keep Meals on Wheels turning.

Around 165 meals will be delivered on an average day, a number that has been increasing since the service began in 1967.

A few community-minded parishioners at St. Paul's United Church in Fredericton made and delivered 390 meals back in the first year. In 2016, more than 200 volunteers delivered more than 48,000 meals.

Joan McDaniel of Meals on Wheels says the organization is trying to figure out new sources to make meals as demand for the service keeps growing. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

The meals are made at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital and at York Care Centre, and the demand has grown so much, new plans will soon have to be put in place.

"We do have to start thinking seriously about new sources for our meals, because the hospital and York Care Centre have a limit to how many meals that they can provide," said board president Joan McDaniel. "In the short-range, to fill out the immediate need, and then long-range, what are we going to do if the numbers continue to increase.

"And right now it's looking like a guarantee, so we're trying to brainstorm."

Total number of meals served 2014 32,320 2015 38,396 2016 48,003

McDaniel said the organization may have to think about starting its own kitchen to provide all the meals, but that would require serious fundraising.

The wheels

One year after it began, Lois Paterson picked up her first group of meals to deliver to people who needed them. That makes it 49 years of at least once-a-month deliveries for the retired nurse.

In the early years, with a growing family, she often had a baby in a bassinet as she made her once-a-month rounds. Now she and her husband, Bill, deliver to a roster of a dozen clients every Wednesday — rounds are designed to take about 90 minutes — and they don't expect to stop anytime soon.

People with mobility or health-related issues for any number of reasons get deliveries of a meal. Sometimes it's their only meal. Clients who can afford it pay $6.50 per meal, an amount that hasn't risen in a decade because of fundraising. Other clients are subsidized to varying degrees, primarily by the Department of Social Development.

In the early years of the program in Fredericton, Helen Campbell and Rev. Ian F. MacLean load a Meals on Wheels delivery into a car. (Submitted by Meals on Wheels)

"Meals on Wheels is wonderful," Cathy Mahoney said as her meal was delivered and placed on her walker.

Mahoney, who is recovering from a broken hip, said she has gotten to know the volunteers.

"They're just part of your family. Each one comes on each day. Lois is here on Wednesdays."

John and Helen Beek greeted the volunteers with smiles and thanks, saying they just started receiving the meals after Christmas.

"We don't get much money on our welfare, so this meal does help us out quite a bit," said Helen Beek.