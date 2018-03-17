Students of McGill University have found a way to combine two of their passions: music and hockey.

A group of students who call themselves the Sudbury Saturday Nights Band went to every McGill home game during the season, and on Friday they made the eight hour drive from Montreal to Fredericton.

"Most of us love hockey, but we also love music, so this is a good way for us to bring the two together," said the group's leader, Selwynne Hawkins.

Multiple fans came up to the band to tell them what a pleasure it was to have them in the arena. (Philip Drost/CBC)

The group plays a lot of old rock, and some takes on pop songs. And so far the hockey team has enjoyed it.

"The hockey team has been very clear that they like having us around, so that's good to hear as fans," said Hawkins.

"We feel like we're part of it."

A fan favourite

The band played some pop hits, and some classic rock for the crowd. (Philip Drost/CBC)

It's not just the McGill Redmen that enjoy having the band in the crowd. As they played during McGill's game against the Saskatchewan Huskies on Friday, multiple fans came up to tell them they really enjoyed the music and cheering.

And during the regular season they also made some unlikely fans.

"We've had players from the opposite team tell us afterwards like good job it was nice to have you there," said Hawkins.

"Even though we spend the whole game heckling them. They might not be able to hear us though."

The group attended nationals in Fredericton last year, but Jordan Foy didn't go with them. This year he was able to make the drive and cheer on the Redmen.

"For me I really like the community. We're a really tight knit group of players," said Foy.

The McGill Redmen ended up losing on Friday night, sending the band back to Montreal. But they can walk away knowing that they were the best, and only, university band in the tournament.