One person was sent to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed at a McDonald's restaurant in Moncton.

The stabbing happened at the fast food restaurant located at 900 Mountain Rd. on Wednesday evening.

Codiac RCMP Sgt. André Pepin said the incident happened around 5:15 p.m.

The suspect fled the scene but was later arrested, he said.

Pepin didn't know whether the suspect would appear in court on Thursday.

The Moncton Fire Department and paramedics were also on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.