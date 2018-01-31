As 180 employees ponder what they'll do when Dr. Oetker closes its Grand Falls pizza-making plant, the mayor is confident at least 50 new local jobs will turn up in time.

"It would not surprise me at all that by the time these folks are out of a job, something will pop up for them," Mayor Marcel Deschênes told Information Morning Fredericton.

"We are resilient."

Citing a challenging retail food market, Dr. Oetker has announced that in May, it will close the Grand Falls plant and move most of the production to London, Ont. The rest will go to Lodi, N.J.

"It's just a business decision, one that is hard to swallow," Deschênes said.

"There's never a good time to lose a job."

Marcel Deschênes, mayor of Grand Falls, said the loss of the 180 jobs is a "huge blow to the community." (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

The company promised severance packages and a $4 million community fund to help with retraining and to soften the blow to the town.

Treasury Board President Roger Melanson described the job losses as a "very difficult situation for the Grand Falls area."

"It is unfortunate, we do want to help as much as we can, the employees being affected," he said.

Treasury board president Roger Melanson, said the province will do everything it can to help the community of Grand Falls. (CBC News)

Labour Minister Gilles LePage and local MLA Chuck Chiasson were meeting with community leaders on Wednesday to see how government can help employees make the transition to other work.

Cécile Van Zandijcke, Dr. Oetker's executive vice-president, said the company has started meeting with each employee individually and discuss what's needed to move forward.

'In a small community, there's a lot of tweaking that needs to be done to get them back in the workforce.' -Marcel Deschênes, mayor of Grand Falls

"At Dr. Oetker we are focused 100 per cent on our employees at Grand Falls," she said.

Van Zandijcke said preliminary discussions with Mayor Deschênes and provincial and federal officials were also held.

"All of these conversations have been co-operative and productive and we look forward to continuing this important work."

Grand Falls sits in a region between Edmundston and Woodstock that has shown the lowest unemployment rate in the province in recent months, according to Statistics Canada.

Deschênes said he is going to do everything possible to get the Dr. Oetker employees back in the workforce after the closure.

"These are people that I've known for years that have been working there," he said. "They contribute to our economy."

Getting back into the workforce

He said he's already been in touch with an employer in the area who will require about 50 additional workers in the spring. He would not identify the company but said a list of jobs will be coming out.

About 20 per cent of Dr. Oetker's workforce in Grand Falls is on the verge of retirement, Deschênes said.

The planned closure has nothing to do with the quality of the product coming out of Grand Falls but with the competitive conditions in the industry, he said.

The company promised severance packages and a $4 million community fund to help with retraining and to soften the blow to the town. (Shane Fowler/CBC New Brunswick)

"They had to invest quite a bit of money in their equipment … at the end of the day they felt it was better to invest in their London plant than do so in the Grand Falls plant.

In its announcement of the closure, the company said the retail food climate has become "increasingly challenging" in recent years in terms of price and costs.

Dr. Oetker had worldwide sales of $3 billion in 2016, according to its website.

"In a small community, there's a lot of tweaking that needs to be done to get them back in the workforce," Deschênes said.

"My heart goes out to all the employees and their families."