A boil order in McAdam has been lifted, village officials announced Wednesday.

The order was issued Monday after a malfunction prevented a sufficient amount of water from entering the system.

Water samples had to be tested for bacteria before the village's tap water could be deemed safe to consume.

The estimated 1,000 residents of the village, located about an hour's drive southwest of Fredericton, were being urged to boil their water for at least two minutes.

A new alarm system, which allows staff to monitor water operations for the village, initially sounded on Sunday, indicating chlorine in the water was decreasing.

But the alarm went to the company that installed the system instead of village staff, Mayor Kenneth Stannix had said.

The alert protocol has since been fixed, he said.