2 mayors vie for Liberal nomination in Campbellton-Dalhousie riding

Mayors from two neighbouring towns in northern New Brunswick will be running against each other June 9 for the Liberal nomination in their riding for the fall provincial election.

Each one says they want the same thing — good representation for the riding of Campbellton-Dalhousie.

Dalhousie Mayor Norman Pelletier is the third person to become a candidate for the Liberal nomination.

"I put my hat in yesterday morning," Pelletier said of his decision Tuesday. "It's now or never and I feel that I could be just as good as a candidate as them in the next provincial election as a Liberal in our riding."

Campbellton Mayor Stephanie Anglehart-Paulin entered the race May 23 after persuading her family it was time.

"It was time for me to run to continue what had already been started but to also bring some new blood to our region. And it was time for a woman [to run]."

The riding has been without an MLA since Donald Arseneault resigned after facing controversy over his new job as a lobbyist.

3 in the running

Both mayors will be running against a former member of Parliament Guy Arseneault, a reitred principal, who put his name forward months ago.

When asked about having both mayors running for the same job, Pelletier laughed.

"Well, hey, that's life. We like our region and we want to do good for our district."

The Dalhousie mayor said he loves the Restigouche area and wants to see improvements for it.

"After what we've lost in this region, we've got to change our mentality and look at diversification," Pelletier said.

As a former industrial community, Pelletier said, the area needs to look at other things to attract people, including more tourism-based promotions.

Helping the region

Pelletier said he sees it as a plus for the riding to have three well-known people vying for the nomination.

"It shows that people are interested and trying to do something positive for our region. It's not easy being in municipal, provincial or federal politics but my main goal and objective here is to help our region."

Campbellton Mayor Stephanie Anglehart-Paulin entered the race on May 23. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Anglehart-Paulin said she will be focused on education and the environment but wants the "have-not" north to get what it it deserves.

"I know I want to make sure we get our fair share in the north."

Anglehart-Paulin said she is hoping as an MLA she could work to bring business and jobs to the area.

"I just feel now is the time to include everyone in the region at the table. It's time to speak as one, so I want to be that strong voice that we need at the 'southern' table as we call it all the time."