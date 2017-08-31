A Moncton woman facing charges in connection with a nine-hour standoff in late June had her case postponed again.

Stephanie Mawson faces two charges of being an accessory after the fact and one charge of breach of probation.

The 26-year-old was scheduled to enter a plea on Thursday but hadn't completed her legal aid application. Earlier in August, she didn't show up for a scheduled court appearance.

Mawson told provincial court Judge Troy Sweet she just got the proper documents together in the last few days.

Judge Sweet put the case off until Sept. 14, telling her to make sure she follows up with legal aid.

Mawson is free on conditions, including having no contact with co-accused Daniel Beaupre, keeping the peace and staying away from weapons, drugs and alcohol.

High Street standoff

On June 25, police were called to the High Street area of Moncton at about 7:20 a.m. after a report of shots being fired.

For nine hours, police with carbine rifles stayed in the area where the incident took place.

Daniel Beaupré and Stephanie Mawson face charges after a shooting incident in Moncton's High Street area. (Daniel Beaupré/Facebook)

A witness told CBC News at the time that she heard five shots and saw a man standing with a gun and someone else driving away in a vehicle. Police said no one was injured in the incident.

Mawson and 25-year-old Daniel Beaupré were arrested later that day.

Beaupré is charged with using a restricted weapon in a careless manner, discharging a firearm at a vehicle, and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, and elected to be tried by judge alone in a provincial court.

A trial date was set for Oct. 30.