Maugerville, N.B, residents work together to keep water out and people safe
Man worries about his stranded 92-year-old mother, who has Alzheimer's disease
All hands are on deck in Maugerville, N.B., to help keep houses dry and family members safe and sound. Jamie Rice of Fredericton has been helping prepare sandbags to put around her husband's aunt's home.
"The water is where it was in 2008," said Rice. "She's right on the water's edge."
And Rice isn't the only one lending a hand to help a family member. Brian MacKenzie's 92-year-old mother lives in Maugerville.
She has Alzheimer's and MacKenzie is trying to get a boat in to get her out of her home.
MacKenzie hasn't spoken to his mother, though when his brother talked to her, it sounded like she was doing fine. But with water levels rising, MacKenzie wants to get her out.
"I should've had her out Saturday, but never thought about it," he said.
"It's got water almost to the bottom of our door. No water in the house yet, the subpump has been kicking it all out but there's definitely water everywhere," said Phillips.
'Right now everyone is getting really scared.- Lori Jones
"My greenhouse is gone, garbage bin is gone, mailbox is gone, pool is about to collapse. I'm hoping the playhouse doesn't fall down."
But Phillips says he isn't the worst hit. Some of his neighbours have seen their cars swept aside and Phillips has seen debris everywhere.
Lori Jones lives in Oromocto but is co-owner of a sod farm called New Brunswick Quality Turf, and a cranberry bog called Sunberry Cranberry.
As the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization says water levels could reach 2008 levels, she's preparing for the worst.
"Right now, everyone is getting really scared," said Jones.
Jones has raised as much equipment as possible up out of harm's way.
"Cross your fingers, keep the sunshine out and let that water level peak and then go right back down," is her wish.
One of the things Jones really appreciates about the community is how it comes together at this time of year.
"All neighbours are helping each other. That's always a big part of Maugerville. Everyone pitches in and helps," she said.
With files from Matthew Bingley