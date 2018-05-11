3rd man accused of breaking into flooded home waives bail

The third man accused of breaking into a flooded home near Fredericton says he needs more time to find a lawyer and has waived his right to bail.

Chance Arthur Leslie, a 25-year-old man from Middle Hainesville, was charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property and breach of probation.

He appeared in Burton provincial court Friday morning. He was remanded into custody and is to return to court June 4 at 9:30 a.m., when he can enter a plea.

On May 6, three men were arrested for allegedly breaking into the home of Markus Harvey in Maugerville, which is about 20 kilometres downriver from Fredericton and was surrounded by floodwaters,

The other men charged are Travis Lloyd Hunt, 29, of Maugerville and Brandon Drew Hatchard, 29, of Perth-Andover.

They both had bail hearings on Thursday. Hunt was denied bail and Hatchford was allowed to live with his parents under conditions. Hatchford also had to put up $5,000.

Markus Harvey, the alleged victim, was present for Leslie's court appearance on Friday.

He said he will try to make sure a member of the community is in court at every appearance.

"I just wanted to get eyes on the young fella, the man I should say, and just follow the process," he said. "So that it doesn't get lost in the shuffle."