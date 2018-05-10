Skip to Main Content
Man accused of looting flooded home in Maugerville denied bail

One of three men accused of breaking into a flooded home in Maugerville last weekend has been denied bail.

Travis Hunt, 29, is charged with break and enter and possession of stolen property

Accused looter Travis Lloyd Hunt, 29, of Maugerville is scheduled to return to Burton provincial court on May 29. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Travis Lloyd Hunt, 29, of Maugerville appeared in Burton provincial court on Thursday morning for a bail hearing.

He was previously charged with break and enter and possession of stolen property.

Judge Kenneth Oliver ordered a publication ban on any evidence. The publication ban also stands for the judge's reason for not granting bail.

Hunt remains remanded in custody until his next court appearance on May 29 at 9:30 a.m.

On May 6, three men were arrested for allegedly breaking into the home of Markus Harvey in Maugerville, which is  about 20 kilometres downriver from Fredericton and was surrounded by floodwaters.

Hunt's co-accused — Brandon Hatchard, 29, from Perth-Andover and Chance Leslie, 25, from Middle Hainesville — are also charged with break and enter and possession of stolen property.

Leslie faces an additional charge of breach of probation.

Hunt was the first of the three men to appear. Hatchard is scheduled to have a bail hearing at 1:15 p.m. at the same courthouse.

Leslie is scheduled to appear in Burton court on Friday.

Hadeel Ibrahim

