All 3 alleged flood looters plead not guilty

All three men accused of breaking into a flooded Maugerville home have now pleaded not guilty.

Travis Lloyd Hunt, 29, of Maugerville was the last to enter pleas to charges laid during the record spring flood.

Hunt pleaded not guilty Friday to breaking into the home of Markus Harvey and to possession of a stolen canoe.

Harvey, a farmer, told CBC News that in the early hours of May 6 he heard rummaging in his house, which was surrounded by St. John River floodwaters. The he discovered three people escaping in a canoe and took photos, he said.

Three men were arrested shortly after.

Brandon Hatchard, one of the three men accused of looting during the flood, must live with his parents until his trial. (CBC News)

Hunt also pleaded not guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful storage of a firearm. The weapon charges are unrelated to the break-in case.

He chose to be tried by provincial court judge and will be in custody until his trial Aug. 30 and 31.

On June 4, Chance Arthur Leslie, 25, pleaded not guilty earlier in June to break and enter and stealing a canoe, and to a charge of violating probation.

Crown prosecutor Darlene Blunston told the court there would be at least 14 witnesses in Leslie's trial, set for July 26 and Aug. 1.

The third accused, Brandon Drew Hatchard, 29, of Perth-Andover also pleaded not guilty to break and enter and will return to court Aug. 15, 16 and 17. He is the only one not in custody until his trial.