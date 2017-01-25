Matthew Linus Tucker has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 14 years for murdering his mother, Dorothy Tucker, and hiding her body in the woods near St. Stephen more than two years ago.

"He got nowhere near enough for what he did," the victim's brother, Linus Tucker, said outside the Court of Queen's Bench in Saint John following sentencing on Wednesday.

"I would have liked to have seen him never get out of there. Never.

"It's not right at all."

A jury found Matthew Tucker, 36, of Oak Haven, guilty of second-degree murder on Nov. 15.

Linus Tucker, Dorothy Tucker's brother, said he thinks his nephew Matthew Linus Tucker should never get out of prison. (CBC)

The trial heard he shot his mother in the head with a 12-gauge shotgun from a distance of between six inches and six feet.

A second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence, but parole eligibility can range from between 10 and 25 years.

During sentencing on Wednesday, Justice William Grant said the domestic nature of the crime and Tucker's post-crime conduct were the most serious issues.

In November 2014, family and volunteers searched for Dorothy Tucker for 10 days, while her son kept her death and location of her body a secret.

'Callous' 'reprehensible' conduct

"That conduct was the most reprehensible thing he did following the murder and appears to have been calculated and deliberate," said Grant.

"It can best be described as callous."

The body of Dorothy Tucker, 53, was found wrapped in a plastic sheet in the woods. (Submitted by the RCMP)

Hunters discovered the 53-year-old woman's body in a wooded area off St. David's Ridge Road near St. Stephen. One of the hunters had testified he "almost passed out" at the sight.

She was face down, wrapped in clear plastic, with rope tied around her neck, waist and legs, with her bare feet sticking out. She died from a single gunshot to the head.

"The evidence at trial provides little basis for inferring an explanation as to why Mr. Tucker committed this murder," said Grant.

"The best inference I can draw to explain this murder is that it resulted from an argument between Matthew and Dorothy Tucker, where she wouldn't or couldn't give in and he responded by shooting her," he said.

"Bullshit," Tucker muttered from the prisoner's box.

Sought psychiatric help day before

He claims to not have any memory of murdering his mother.

Earlier this month, he told the court he had been awake for four days prior to the killing.

"It was all like it was part of a dream," he said.

The trial heard Tucker had sought psychiatric help at a hospital emergency room in Oromocto hours before he killed his mother.

Prosecutors had recommended Tucker be required to serve 18 years before becoming eligible to apply for parole. They noted he already had a criminal record, which included uttering threats and assault.

Defence lawyer Peter Corey had urged the judge to consider imposing parole eligibility of between 10 and 15 years for his client, who is the father of four.

The jurors had declined to make any recommendations.

Grant said domestic murders are especially cruel.

"People have a right to feel safe and secure in their home," he said.

Dorothy Tucker had much to look forward to, said Grant, noting she had four grandchildren to whom she was devoted.

He described her murder as tragic.

Matthew Tucker did not testify at the trial, and the defence did not call any witnesses.

Tucker, who has been in custody for two years, will become eligible to apply for parole in November 2028.