Matthew Tucker says he doesn't remember murdering his mother, Dorothy Tucker of Oak Haven, in 2014.

He had been awake for four days prior to the shotgun killing and was living in fear, he told the Saint John Court of Queen's Bench on Wednesday.

"Nightmares and flashbacks put me in a constant panic," said Tucker, reading a handwritten statement aloud during his sentencing hearing for second-degree murder.

He claims he was abused as a child, while staying with friends or relatives.

Tucker, 36, was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury on Nov. 15.

The charge carries an automatic life sentence, but parole eligibility can range from between 10 and 25 years.

On Wednesday, Justice William Grant heard sentencing recommendations from the Crown and defence. He has reserved sentencing until Jan. 25 at 9:30 a.m.

Crown recommends 18-year parole eligibility

Prosecutors contend Tucker should be required to serve 18 years before becoming eligible to apply for parole.

The body of Dorothy Tucker, 53, was found wrapped in a plastic sheet in the woods. She died of a gunshot wound to the head. (Submitted by the RCMP)

Tucker tried to cover up the murder and direct police suspicion toward others, argued Crown prosecutor Jill Knee.

Aggravating factors included the brutal and senseless nature of the murder, the use of a firearm and Tucker's criminal record, said Knee.

His pre-sentence report was not positive, she added. It included an assault on a partner and a threat against another, the courtroom heard.

Defence lawyer Peter Corey had urged the judge to consider imposing the minimum 10-year parole eligibility — the same period Dennis Oland had been sentenced to in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his father, multimillionaire Richard Oland, before his conviction was quashed and a new trial ordered by the New Brunswick Court of Appeal.

Previous diagnosis of paranoia

Corey pointed out Tucker was previously diagnosed with acute stress disorder and paranoia, and there was no evidence alcohol or drugs were factors in the murder.

Corey said Tucker's prior criminal record is "not a significant" one. It includes a refusal to submit to a breathalyzer test, flight from police, uttering threats and assault, which mostly resulted in fines, and a total of 60 days behind bars, he said.

Tucker also has four children, who have been supportive of him, said Corey, describing the Crown's recommendation of 18 years as "excessive."

Hunters found Dorothy Tucker's body in woods near St. Stephen on Nov. 20, 2014, 10 days after she disappeared from the home she shared with her son.

She was face down, wrapped in clear plastic, with rope tied around her neck, waist and legs, with her two bare feet sticking out. One of the hunters had testified he "almost passed out" at the sight.

The 53-year-old died from a single gunshot to the head.

The jurors who found Tucker guilty declined to make a recommendation on parole eligibility.

Tucker did not testify at the trial and the defence did not call any witnesses.

Jurors had the options of finding Tucker not guilty, guilty of manslaughter or guilty of second-degree murder.