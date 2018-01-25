The New Brunswick Court of Appeal has upheld the second-degree murder conviction of Matthew Tucker of Charlotte County, who shot and killed his mother.

Tucker, 37, was found guilty in November 2016 of murdering his mother, Dorothy Tucker, two years before.

He is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 14 years.

In his appeal of his conviction, Tucker said the judge at his trial did not instruct the jury properly about his mental state at the time of his mother's death.

Hunters found Dorothy Tucker's body in woods near St. Stephen 10 days after she disappeared from the home she shared with her son Matthew in Oak Haven.

She was reported missing by her boyfriend after she failed to report for work at her job as a flagger on highway construction projects.

During the trial, the court heard Matthew Tucker has a history of addiction and mental illness.

The day before the murder, he waved down two RCMP officers in Oromocto and asked to be taken to hospital.

The officers described a man who was fearful and talking about a disembodied head floating in the woods.

Didn't testify

At Oromocto Public Hospital, an emergency physician gave him an appointment to see a psychiatrist later in the day, but Tucker failed to attend.

He did not testify at his trial, and the defence did not call any witnesses.

Tucker represented himself at his appeal. The appeal court's decision was written by Justice Kathleen Quigg, who said she was satisfied the jury understood it was to consider all the evidence to determine Tucker's state of mind.

"As a result there was no error in law and the trial judge properly instructed the jury," Quigg wrote. "In my view the jury did not believe Mr. Tucker was suffering from diminished mental capacity at the time of the shooting."