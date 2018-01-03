Police have laid criminal charges against two New Brunswick correctional officers in the death of prisoner Matthew Hines at Dorchester Penitentiary more than two years ago.

Alvida Ross, 48, and Mathieu Bourgoin, 31, have both been charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death, police announced Wednesday.

The men were working at the prison on May 27, 2015, when Hines was beaten and repeatedly pepper sprayed by correctional officers.

Hines died a little more than an hour after the encounter with guards. He was 33.

New Brunswick RCMP initially investigated Hines's death and concluded no foul play occurred.

The investigation was transferred to Nova Scotia RCMP when "additional information came forward" in May 2016.

In May 2017, the federal correctional investigator said staff at Dorchester Penitentiary ignored Hines's cries for help, describing Correctional Service Canada's investigation into his death as "flawed" and "self-serving."

Ross and Bourgoin will appear in Moncton provincial court on Feb. 26.