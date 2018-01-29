Mathieu Carroll hung his head while people from the community of Sainte-Anne-de-Kent read from their victim impact statements.

They were in Moncton court Monday for Carroll's sentencing on eight charges for threatening to kill the principal of École Calixte-F.-Savoie and the 65 children inside.

In the early afternoon of Sept. 19, 2017, Carroll, 36, drove his car into the front door of the kindergarten-to-Grade 8 school in Sainte-Anne-de-Kent. School principal Chantal DesRoches enacted a 45-minute lockdown to keep her students safe.

DesRoches read a statement to the court describing how helpless she felt knowing Carroll was outside the school and had threatened to kill her and the children. DesRoches said when the car hit the glass of the front door, it sounded like an explosion, and she called the police.

Mathieu Carroll, 36, said he went to the school in Sainte-Anne-de-Kent in September 2017 to speak to the principal about an incident involving his new girlfriend's child. (Facebook)

"I knew we were in great danger," she said.

Through tears, DesRoches told the court she has flashbacks from that day. She said counsellors were brought in, but many of her students still have nightmares.

With the courtroom nearly full, people were heard crying throughout DesRoches' statement.

'She's not the same kid'

Michel Rocheleau also read a prepared letter to Judge Denise LeBlanc. He is a member of the parent council at the school and a father of two students who were there that day.

"My kids, our kids, 65 children were there when he drove his car into the school and threatened to kill all our children," he said.

Rocheleau stopped to collect himself, saying it was emotional to recount what happened. He said even six months later "our kids won't sleep in the same beds anymore, the lights have to be on, they have to be together in the same room."

He said his older daughter, a third grade student, feared for her life that day.

"You know she's not the same kid," he said.

Michel Rocheleau says his children are not the same after Mathieu Carroll rammed his vehicle into their school and threatened to kill students. (Tori Weldon/CBC News)

Since the lockdown, Rocheleau said his children have invented a game called confinement.

"They yell confinement and they hide underneath the tables," he said.

Carroll apologizes

In a letter read by his lawyer, Carroll said he's sorry for what he did and is taking full responsibility for his actions.

He also tried to explain his actions. The letter described relationship problems with his ex-girlfriend, and stated he was upset because he hadn't seen his son in a month.

Carroll wrote that he had stopped taking speed 20 days before the incident, but stress caused a relapse. He drove to the school and went in looking for the principal because of an incident with his new girlfriend's child. According to the letter, two school employees escorted him out of the school.

Carroll said he blacked out at that point, but witnesses say it was then that he drove into the school.

Lawyers offered a joint recommendation of a 12-month sentence, more than $13,000 in restitution payments and a number of conditions, like a suspended driver's licence. The recommendation also included a two-year ban from the community of Sainte-Anne-de-Kent.

Judge LeBlanc said she'll take time to consider Carroll's crime and will come back with a sentence on Feb. 8.

Rocheleau hopes the judge hands down a stiffer penalty.

"He's getting possibly 12 months when our kids are going to live with this for the rest of their lives," he said. "They'll live with the sight of him driving his car and threatening to kill everyone."