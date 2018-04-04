Former daycare owner 'threw' child up the stairs, witness testifies

A former daycare operator threw a child up the stairs and forced another child to eat his own vomit, one of her former employees testified Wednesday in Burton provincial court.

Mary Jana McCormack, 33, has pleaded not guilty to eight charges of assault involving six different children who attended her Laugh & Learn Children's Centre in Harvey Station.

McCormack listened to Wednesday's proceedings from the second row, flanked by supporters and jotting down notes on an iPad.

She was charged in November 2016 after what police said was a five-month investigation.

The daycare in the village about 45 kilometres southwest of Fredericton has since been shut down.

Jessica Grant testified that at Laugh & Learn, she helped children with their meals and cleaned them up.

She said McCormack liked things to happen quickly and could be short-tempered with children and staff.

Kids forced to eat

She described how she watched McCormack "force feed" at least four different children. One child, she said, didn't like rice, but McCormack would cook him rice anyway.

When he refused to eat it, she would put the food on a spoon, place it in his mouth, close his mouth shut with her hands and tilt his head back.

She was just yelling at him, saying he was an animal. - Jessica Grant, witness

When he didn't swallow, Grant said, McCormack would pour water down the boy's throat.

"He would be gagging because he hated it," she said.

When the boy threw up in his mouth, Grant said, McCormack would tilt the child's head back until he swallowed it.

Another child often didn't like what McCormack was feeding him and would spit out food she put in his mouth.

Grant said her former boss yelled at the boy and called him an animal.

Frightened other children

She said McCormack also force fed this boy, pouring water down his throat as he was choking.

She described McCormack as being mad and acting aggressively that day and said the incident scared the other children.

"She was just yelling at him, saying he was an animal," Grant said.

A third child, who only ate baby food, was forced to eat solid cereal mixed with yogurt, she said.

It made the boy cry and vomit, and McCormack made him eat the vomit, Grant said.

Girl's nose bled

Grant quit her job at Laugh & Learn shortly after she saw a child "thrown" up a set of stairs by McCormack.

The little girl was "grumpy" after a long day of playing and didn't have the strength to carry herself up the stairs.

Grant said she was told not to carry the girl up, and she watched as McCormack threw the child up each stair, causing the girl's nose to bleed.

"It's obviously not normal," Grant said of what she saw at the daycare.

"It's unbelievable. I've never seen anything like it."

Agreed to silence

Defence lawyer George Kalinowski questioned why Grant didn't report anything she saw until she was contacted by the Department of Social Development. She gave a statement to police shortly after.

Grant said McCormack made her sign a piece of paper that said she wouldn't tell anyone what was happening at the daycare.

She said she didn't realize she had a legal obligation to report what she saw.

The court also heard from an inspector with the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, who said that before the assault allegations, Laugh & Learn wasn't flagged for any issues other than problems with "paperwork" and non-compliance with staff-child ratios.

The trial is expected to take two days.