As a child growing up in a tenement house on Saint John's Seaton Street, Ron Smith has vivid memories of the Joseph A. Likely lumber yard.

The plant's boundary was a few buildings away.

It was a going concern, full of workers applying creosote, a hazardous material used as a wood preservative, to telephone and power poles.

"When you went by the area, the smell was so overpowering," Smith said. "In the summertime, especially, you had to almost hold your breath and fight for air, it was that bad."

Post office moved in

ACAP Saint John executive director Graeme Stewart-Robertson says a petrochemical eating bacteria may hold the answer to creosote contamination in Marsh Creek. (Roger Cosman, CBC)

The Joseph A. Likely yard was on property that's now home to Canada Post's Rothesay Avenue mail processing plant.

The yard opened around 1930 and closed in 1970, but those four decades did a lot of damage to adjacent Marsh Creek.

It's been estimated the creek bottom today has up to 10,000 cubic metres of sediment contaminated with creosote, said Graeme Stewart-Robertson, executive director of ACAP Saint John, the environmental organization.

"If you poke in a stick or a canoe oar or something like that, or even watch a duck pull a weed from the bottom with some vigour, you will see sheen pop to the surface and float downstream because it is still very much an issue," said Stewart-Robertson.

"[It's] identical to commercial creosote you could buy today. It hasn't degraded."

A creek with potential, otherwise

And that's a problem for a creek that is essentially a green corridor running through much of east Saint John.

The past several years have seen it spring to life after raw sewage pipes were diverted into new treatment plants as part of the city's harbour cleanup program.

The banks of the creek teem with birds and other wildlife, and ACAP hopes someday for the return of sea-run fish such as gaspereau.

There are plans for walking trails along much of its length.

Polluted bottom in way

The 250-metre stretch of heavily polluted creek bottom by the post office property is a major barrier to all of that.

"We don't want to invite people in contact with an area where they would have a human health risk," said Stewart-Robertson.

A 2004 report said removal of the creosote in Marsh Creek "would constitute the single greatest remediation of a hazardous site in Saint John's history."

Estimates say it could cost $10 million to dredge and treat the contaminated sediment.

But a less costly option is now being discussed: the introduction of bacteria that actually feed on hydrocarbons and petrochemicals.

Tried on BP spill contamination

Such bacteria have been found at work breaking down oil left in the environment after the 2010 explosion of BP's Deepwater Horizon drill rig in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana.

"So it would be a matter of injecting these bacteria, [also] injecting oxygen so they have the right conditions, and seeing what we can do to degrade that globule in stream at, hopefully, a much lower cost," said Stewart-Robertson.

ACAP is awaiting word on an application for funding through Canada's Coastal Restoration Fund.

Stewart-Robertson said a pilot project could eventually lead to a cleanup he hopes would cost as little as $2 million to $3 million.