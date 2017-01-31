Saint John has a 232-year history of local, handmade goods — from wooden ships to molasses and paper products — and Maritime Mercantile are hoping to keep that tradition alive.

"We want to support the local manufacturing culture," said Matt Fitzpatrick, 29, who launched the business this month with business partner Sean Doucet, 31, inside the Picaroons General Store at 32 Canterbury St.

"We're looking at fine-quality handmade goods from the Maritimes," Doucet said. "Functional, utilitarian products that don't just look good, but are also useful."

Drifter Goods leather and canvas belts and wooden bowls made of recycled skateboards by local artist Steve Jones are some of the items for sale at Maritime Mercantile. (Submitted by Maritime Mercantile)

Old-school general store

The goal is to turn the Picaroons General Store into an actual general store.

"Not only can you get a great beer and a great sandwich next door," said Fitzpatrick, "but also great products that will hopefully be the last one you ever need."

On offer so far are handmade kitchen knives, wood-turned bowls, boxes, utensils and cutting boards, and canvas and leatherwork backpacks by Nova Scotia-based Drifter Goods. Picaroons T-shirts, Sussex beard oil and mugs are also for sale. The company has opened up vendor applications in hopes of adding to the roster.

Among Maritime Mercantile's wares are artisan kitchen knives by Mark Jeffrey, pictured. (Submitted by Maritime Mercantile)

"There aren't really that many outlets for artisans," Doucet said. "We want handmade, high-quality tools and even manufactured items that are high-quality."

Prices range from a $4 for a wooden pâté knife to $400 for a carbon steel kitchen knife, Fitzpatrick said.

Made-in-the-Maritimes quality

Part of the idea behind Maritime Mercantile is also to facilitate connections between local artisans and buyers — an approach that New Brunswick food producers have been trying to get off the ground with varying degrees of success.

Photos and biographies of the producers and artists are displayed beside their work, and "you might even see some of them hanging out here at Picaroons," Doucet said.

"We're hoping to put artists in touch with people who are interested in supporting local producers," Fitzpatrick said.

Josiah Stevens of Drifter Goods handcrafts the leather and canvas backpacks currently on sale at Maritime Mercantile. (Submitted by Maritime Mercantile)

For now, Maritime Mercantile is promoting itself mainly through word-of-mouth, Facebook and Instagram. But it is planning to launch a website this spring, and if all goes well, a magazine-style publication that will promote local artists and "help connect people with the producers," said Doucet.

"There's a much larger market outside the Maritimes, and we'd like to bring some of those dollars to the province and keep them here," said Fitzpatrick.

"We have such a heritage of craftsmanship and hand-produced goods in Saint John and in New Brunswick. It would be nice to see a return to that."