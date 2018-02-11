In recent years, there's been a growing interest in craft beer and cider in Canada. Now, spirits seem to be hitting their stride, too.

The inaugural Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition was just held and competition judge Craig Pinhey told CBC's Shift New Brunswick that a few Atlantic Canadian distilleries were among the winners.

Spirits are a growing business in Canada and interest in them is starting to parallel the craft beer craze, Pinhey said.

"We had a couple of good winners," he said. "Winegarden [Estates], which is the sort of grandfather of all the small distilleries in Atlantic Canada from Baie Verte, [N.B.], they won a gold for their anis and a couple silvers.

"And the new vodka distillery, Blue Roof, which isn't too far from Winegarden, they got silver [for] both their vodkas."

The judges took roughly two months to blind test the vials, Pinhey said, due to the high alcohol content of the spirits compared to beers and wines.

"I'm hoping next year we see even more entries from New Brunswick."

The full list of winners can be found here.