More jurors are expected to be selected Tuesday for Marissa Shephard's first-degree murder trial in connection with the death of Moncton teen Baylee Wylie.

So far, six jurors have been selected.

Wylie's burned and beaten body was discovered by firefighters on Dec. 17, 2015.

The 18-year-old was found bound in plastic wrap, tied to a chair and severely beaten and stabbed, with up to 200 wounds.

On Monday, first day of her trial, Shephard, 22, of Moncton, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life.

Baylee Wylie,18, was killed in December 2015. (Submitted)

A total of 1,200 people were sent summonses as potential jurors for the trial, which is expected to last between 52 and 67 business days, wrapping up between May 18 and June 8.

Given the length of the trial, 14 jurors will be selected, instead of the usual 12. There will also be two alternates, but in the end, only 12 jurors will deliberate.

Shephard is the third person to be prosecuted in Wylie's death.

Devin Morningstar, 21, was found guilty of first-degree murder and is serving a life sentence. (Facebook)

Devin Morningstar, 21, was found guilty in November 2016 of first-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life. He was sentenced in January 2017 to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

During his trial, the courtroom heard Morningstar told police about drug use and violence leading up to Wylie's death.

Tyler Noel was sent to prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life. (N.B. Crime Stoppers)

Tyler Noel, 20, pleaded guilty last May to second-degree murder. The agreed statement of facts presented at his sentencing said Noel attacked Wylie the evening before his death, beating and stabbing him.